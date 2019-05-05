|
of Billerica; 78 Annette M. (Scalzi) Devine, age 78, died Friday, May 3, 2019 at Lahey Clinic in Burlington. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward J. Devine. Born August 3, 1940, Annette was the daughter of the late James and Grace (Naturale) Scalzi. A resident of Billerica since 1967, she was a member of the Sons of Italy, Council on Aging and Friends of Billerica Senior Center. Annette is survived by her son, Edward Devine of Chelmsford, her two daughters, Denise Devine of Billerica and Dianne Cane and her husband, Edward, of Sandwich, and her daughter-in-law, Lisa Devine of Chelmsford. She also leaves her two brothers, James Scalzi of Centerville and Robert Scalzi of NC, and her loving grandchildren, Heather Devine, David Johnson, Jamie Johnson, and Katie and Mary Cane. She was also the grandmother of the late Jessica Devine and mother-in-law of the late Mark Johnson. Devine of Billerica, May 3, 2019, Annette M. (Scalzi) Devine, age 78. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Devine. Funeral from the Burns Funeral Home, 354 Boston Rd., (Rt. 3A), Billerica, Tuesday, May 7, at 9:00 AM followed by a funeral mass in St. Theresa's Church, Billerica at 10:00 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting hours, Monday, 4:00 – 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Annette's name to The , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or , 40 Speen St, Framingham, MA 01701-1800. Interment, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chelmsford. www.burnsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Lowell Sun on May 5, 2019