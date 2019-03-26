Annette T. (Paquette) Boucher

of Lowell; 83



LOWELL - Annette T. (Paquette) Boucher, age 83 died Saturday, March 23, 2019 at her home following a brief illness. She was the wife of the late Donald W. Boucher, who died in 2011.



She was born in Lowell on October 2, 1935, and was a daughter of the late Aimee and Blanche (Descheneaux) Paquette. She attended the former St. Joseph School in Lowell.



Prior to her retirement, Annette was employed for 25 years as a certified nursing assistant by the former D'Youville Manor, now D'Youville Senior Care in Lowell.



She enjoyed knitting and gardening, but above all she cherished the time spent with her loving family, especially her adoring grandsons.



Annette is survived by her two daughters, Amy Brodeur and her husband Normand of Lincoln, NH and Linda Hutchinson and her husband Carlos Areias of Lowell; her two grandsons, Normand Brodeur of Lincoln, NH and David Hutchinson of Lowell; three sisters-in-law, Mary Paquette of Florida, Cecile Boucher of Lowell, and Charlotte Boucher of Lowell; and several nieces and nephews, especially her dear friend, Dorothy Bowles of Lowell. She was also the sister of the late Anita Marion and Normand Paquette.



A special thank you to Annette's former son-in-law, Steven Hutchinson for the care and compassion that he gave to her during her illness.



BOUCHER - Relatives and friends are invited to attend Annette's Life Celebration at the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell on Thursday from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM followed by her Funeral Service at 12:30 PM at St. Joseph Cemetery Chapel in Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Annette's memory to the of MA, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com. Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary