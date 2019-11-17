Lowell Sun Obituaries
Farmer & Dee Funeral Home Inc
16 Lee St
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-7411
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Farmer & Dee Funeral Home Inc
16 Lee St
Tewksbury, MA 01876
Funeral
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
Farmer & Dee Funeral Home Inc
16 Lee St
Tewksbury, MA 01876
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Williams Church
1351 Main St., Rte. 38,
Tewksbury, MA
Anthony C. Eringis

Anthony C. Eringis Obituary
Of Tewksbury

Tewskbury

Anthony C. Eringis, age 83, passed away Nov. 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Helen M. (Schmehling) Eringis. Father of Anthony, Joseph, and the late Charles Eringis, Julie Marino, Gina Wirtz, Donna Millette and Catherine Grace. He leaves 10 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, 2 siblings, many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Eringis

Calling hours are Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 4-8 p.m. at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., Tewksbury. His funeral procession will begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the funeral home, followed by his Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Williams Church, 1351 Main St., Rte. 38, Tewksbury. Interment at St. Mary Cemetery, Tewksbury. For obituary see www.farmeranddee.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 17, 2019
