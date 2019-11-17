|
Anthony C. Eringis, age 83, passed away Nov. 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Helen M. (Schmehling) Eringis. Father of Anthony, Joseph, and the late Charles Eringis, Julie Marino, Gina Wirtz, Donna Millette and Catherine Grace. He leaves 10 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, 2 siblings, many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Calling hours are Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 4-8 p.m. at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., Tewksbury. His funeral procession will begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the funeral home, followed by his Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Williams Church, 1351 Main St., Rte. 38, Tewksbury. Interment at St. Mary Cemetery, Tewksbury. For obituary see www.farmeranddee.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 17, 2019