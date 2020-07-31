Wilmington
Anthony E. "Tony" Krzeminski, age 90, a long-time resident of Wilmington, passed away on July 29, 2020.
Tony was the beloved husband of the late Grace (Ianzito) Krzeminski, devoted father of Paul Krzeminski & his wife Chrissy of Billerica, cherished son of the late Anthony and Adela (Pavlowski) Krzeminski and is predeceased by his 10 siblings. Tony is survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Tony was a U.S. Air Force Veteran who proudly served during the Korean War.
Family and friends will gather for a Graveside Service with Military Honors at the Wildwood Cemetery, 233 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington on Monday, August 3rd at 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations in Tony's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.
