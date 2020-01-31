|
|
Anthony F. Davainis
Artist
Anthony F. Davainis, of Chelmsford, passed away on January 25, 2020.
Beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend to many. Known to most as Tony or "Unc" - he was a gentle giant with a loving heart. He was born on October 16, 1930 in Lawrence, MA to Nellie (Stancik) Davainis and Anthony J. Davainis.
Anthony attended Lawrence schools - where he received a special Physics award.
Sidelined with appendicitis, he received his diploma in the hospital - an event covered by the local paper. He served in the Navy during the Korean War. He was assigned to Meteorology, where he created hand-drawn weather maps. He lived in Manhattan and nearby Iselin, NJ after attending Cooper Union and Vesper George art schools.
Anthony embarked on a rewarding career as a commercial artist, but his true passion was fine art -especially watercolor landscapes. He formed his own advertising company.
His clients ranged from defense to technology firms. He worked on logos for Lowell Gas, LMA, the LRTA, and many others. Several of his designs are still in use today.
His work was exhibited in a number of regional galleries and it lives on in private collections.
Tony enjoyed music, hiking, bicycling, and spending time with his nieces and nephews.
He loved his health food and family breakfast outings. He passed on his love of the mountains, where he drew so much inspiration.
Anthony is survived by his beloved sister Pauline (Davainis) Toomey, his nieces and nephews; Linda (Toomey) Corr and her husband, Bryan, Leo Toomey and his wife Nancy, Paula (Toomey) MacCarty, Anthony P. Toomey, and his grand-nephews; Paul, Brendan, & Sean MacCarty, and Zackary Corr. He had several cousins in Eastern Mass.
He was grateful for good friends Seth Ames, Al "Chief" Johnson, and Matt Mulkern.
Our heartfelt thanks for the exceptional care provided by D'Youville Life & Wellness, Merrimack Valley Hospice, and Lowell General Hospital.
DAVAINIS - According to his wishes, Funeral Services will be held privately.
Arrangements by BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD.
As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations in Anthony's memory may kindly be made to , 22512 Gateway Ctr. Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871. For online guestbook, visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM or find us on Facebook.
Published in Lowell Sun from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020