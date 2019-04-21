|
Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather And Brother BILLERICA Anthony F. Mastrullo, age 65, beloved husband of Elena J. (Cenci) Mastrullo died Thursday at the High Point Hospice House in Haverhill with his family at his side.
He was born in Chelsea, October 15, 1953, a son of the late Vito and Barbara (McInnis) Mastrullo and lived in Billerica all of his life. Throughout his life, Anthony worked various jobs but always enjoyed landscaping, plowing and painting the most.
Besides his wife, Mr. Mastrullo is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Valente and her husband Louis of Dracut; his son, A.J. Mastrullo and his wife Ashley of Kingston, NH; his brother, Joseph Mastrullo of Belmont, NH; his sister, Betty Sharry of Lowell and is also survived by his four grandchildren, Louis, Domenic, Giovanni, and Kayleigh. He was the brother of the late Debra Mastrullo-Nelson. MASTRULLO Of Billerica , April 18, Anthony F. Mastrullo, A Memorial Mass will be held Wednesday, April 24, at St. Theresa Church, 466 Boston Rd., Billerica at 10:30 am. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241. Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, Billerica. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 21, 2019