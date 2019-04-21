Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Theresa Church
466 Boston Rd.
Billerica , MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Mastrullo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony F. Mastrullo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anthony F. Mastrullo Obituary
Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather And Brother BILLERICA Anthony F. Mastrullo, age 65, beloved husband of Elena J. (Cenci) Mastrullo died Thursday at the High Point Hospice House in Haverhill with his family at his side.

He was born in Chelsea, October 15, 1953, a son of the late Vito and Barbara (McInnis) Mastrullo and lived in Billerica all of his life. Throughout his life, Anthony worked various jobs but always enjoyed landscaping, plowing and painting the most.

Besides his wife, Mr. Mastrullo is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Valente and her husband Louis of Dracut; his son, A.J. Mastrullo and his wife Ashley of Kingston, NH; his brother, Joseph Mastrullo of Belmont, NH; his sister, Betty Sharry of Lowell and is also survived by his four grandchildren, Louis, Domenic, Giovanni, and Kayleigh. He was the brother of the late Debra Mastrullo-Nelson. MASTRULLO Of Billerica , April 18, Anthony F. Mastrullo, A Memorial Mass will be held Wednesday, April 24, at St. Theresa Church, 466 Boston Rd., Billerica at 10:30 am. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241. Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, Billerica. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com



View the online memorial for Anthony F. Mastrullo
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
Download Now