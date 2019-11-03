|
Anthony J. Kaminski
formerly of North Chelmsford, MA
Anthony J. Kaminski 76, of Dallas, GA, formerly of North Chelmsford, MA passed away suddenly in Dallas on October 28,2019
Tony was born in Worcester, MA on July 20,1943 to Genevieve (Strakosz) and Anthony Kaminski Sr.
Tony is survived by his loving wife of 29 years Christine. Besides his wife he leaves his brother Paul and his wife Nancy of Spencer, MA. Though he had no children of his own, he is survived by his stepchildren and their spouses, David Potts and Carol of Dallas, GA. Glenn Cunningham and Deborah of Lagrange GA. Tracey Sumpter and Neville of Dallas, GA. Kelly Segrest and Lane of Auburn, Alabama. Along with 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He will be missed by special grandchildren Dakota and Morgan. Many nieces, nephews and dear friends. He was predeceased in death by his parents Anthony and Genevieve and his stepson SSgt. Darren Cunningham.
Tony spent his early years in Worcester before moving to North Chelmsford at the age of 13 to Meadowbrook Road. He worked many jobs over the years, including owning and operating his own heavy equipment.
Tony had been one of Jehovah's Witnesses since September 1986. He was faithful till his death. Tony could always be found talking to strangers about his hope for the future. The prospects of a better world, just around the corner.
His memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm Sunday November 3, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 77 Somerset Drive Dallas, GA 30132.
The family would like to thank the Cedarcrest Congregation and the Chelmsford Congregation for their love and support.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 3, 2019