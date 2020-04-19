|
U.S. Navy WW II Veteran
Billerica – Anthony John Lauletta, Age 92, husband of the late Elizabeth (Pambookjian) Lauletta died Thursday at the Sunny Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Chelmsford.
Anthony was born in Boston, January 27, 1928, a son of the late Vincenzo and Mary Grace (Giliberto) Lauletta and was raised in East Boston. He lived with his wife and children in Revere, until moving to Billerica in 1965. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during WW II.
Anthony was employed an Electronics Technician for the Mitre Corporation for many years prior to his retirement.
He is survived by his daughter, Mary Lauletta of Hawthorne, CA and his son, Robert Lauletta and grandchildren Matthew and Brandon and great grandchildren; his sisters, Yvonne Lauletta of Billerica and Janet Connor Jones of Alabama and his dear friends, Cheryl Morris of Billerica and Bob and Diane Laferriere of Alabama.
A private graveside service will be held at the Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. Memorial contributions may be made to the St Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, Billerica. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 19, 2020