Anthony Joseph Natale "Tony" Perritano, age 81, of Dracut, passed away peacefully Sun. Jan. 5, 2020 at Lowell General surrounded by his loving family following a long illness. For 38 Years, he was the beloved husband of Maria M. (Surprenant) Perritano.
He was born Dec. 16, 1938 and raised in Winchester, MA son of the late Joseph and Maria (Torcasio) Perritano. Anthony was the oldest of three children. He graduated from Winchester High School in 1957 and furthered his education at Bentley College, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Accounting. Anthony also served in the Army Reserves for several years.
He was employed by Electro Circuits in Lowell, Ma as a comptroller for over 25 years. He then continued his career as a successful private accountant.
Nothing brought Tony (Papa) more joy and happiness in his life than being surrounded by his beautiful wife, Maria and their amazing children and grandchildren. You could always find him in his "Red Sox" themed study working on taxes, watching Law and Order, betting on the ponies or simply getting a back scratch from one of his grandchildren. Some of his favorite pastimes included weekend trips to Atlantic City, Foxwoods, and Rockingham Racetrack. He looked forward to spending every Sunday exploring new restaurants with his wife and best friends.
Besides his loving wife, Maria, he is survived by his five daughters, Judith Perritano and husband Paul Abbanat of Winchester, Ma, JoAnn Perritano and husband, Curtis Myer of Redondo Beach, Ca, Christine (Noel) Clark and husband Philip of Minnesota, Tammy (Noel) McDonald of Dracut, Melissa Perritano of Pepperell; his five grandchildren, AJ, Bryce, Rena, Kai and Isabella; a brother Joseph Perritano and wife Ellen of Reading, Ma. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Barbara Surprenant and Patricia Garrity, brothers-in-law, Joseph, James, John Surprenant, and his best friends Tiny and Debbie Hamelin. Anthony is predeceased by his sister, Teresa (Perritano) Dunn, and his father and mother in law Joseph and Helen Surprenant. Anthony (Papa) will forever be missed and loved by all.
Visitation will take place Thurs. Jan. 9, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 PM at the M.R. LAURIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell, MA. Funeral Friday morning with a Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM at St. Patrick Church, 282 Suffolk St., Lowell. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Chelmsford. Please see Online memorial at www.LaurinFuneralHome.com
