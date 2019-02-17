Anthony S. "Tony" Gregorio

longtime resident of Chelmsford



CHELMSFORD - Anthony S. "Tony" Gregorio, a longtime resident of Chelmsford, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Northwood Rehabilitation Center. He was the beloved husband of the late Ellen (Carr) Gregorio who died in 2016.



He was born in Somerville on July 30, 1928 and was a son of the late Joseph S. and Maria Candida (Machado) Gregorio. Tony enlisted in the U.S. Army in August of 1946. After completing his Basic Training and Radio Operator AACS course at Scott Field in Illinois, he served for the next two years on the northern island of Hokkaido, at Chitose Air Base, in occupied Japan, before returning to the states and receiving his discharge as a Staff Sergeant in 1949.



Tony then attended M.I.T and studied electrical engineering. After marrying Ellen Carr of Arlington, MA in 1953, they created a family of three sons, Stephen, Kevin and Robert.



In the early 1950's, Tony along with older brothers Joe, Jim and Frank, acquired a parcel of land, via a lottery, near Shadow Lake in Salem, NH, and they themselves built six summer cottages. All the Gregorio families enjoyed their entire summers there for many years.



Prior to his retirement in the early 90's, Tony was employed as an Electrical Engineer in the burgeoning and often volatile semi-conductor industry as a production line manager, for his entire career. He was employed at such companies as C.B.S., Sperry Rand, Transitron, Unitrode, and Texas Instruments.



Among Tony's many, and varied, passions were golf, playing cards, (Tony was adept at over 20 different card games, but especially cribbage), his backyard swimming pool, maintaining his yard and gardens, sipping his scotch, smoking his pipe, helping and sharing with neighbors and relatives, creating great gourmet sandwiches, the beach at Plum Island, family camping trips, reading (Tony maintained a huge library of books at his home), designing and building things in his workshop, playing with the T.V. antenna on the roof, and making the finest Christmases ever for his family.



Tony leaves his sons; Stephen W.J. Gregorio of Chelmsford and Kevin A. Gregorio and his wife Georgianna of Brooksville, FL, four grandsons; Matthew S. Gregorio, Michael A. Gregorio, Daniel C. Gregorio and Samuel W. Gregorio and his wife Michelle, and eight nieces and nephews. He was sadly predeceased by his wife, Ellen, his son, Robert A. "Bob", his daughter-in-law, Beverlyanne, his brothers; Joseph, James, Francis and Daniel Gregorio, and his sisters; Mary Mello and Lena Lopes.



GREGORIO - Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 20th from 4 to 7 pm, at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Interment will be held on Friday, Feb. 22, at 1:00 PM, in Pine Ridge Cemetery, CHELMSFORD. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Anthony's name may be made to the Dementia Society of America, P. O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.