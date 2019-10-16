Lowell Sun Obituaries
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Christ Jubilee Church
101 Smith St.
Lowell, MA
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
Christ Jubilee Church
101 Smith St.
Lowell, MA
Anthony Sei Freeman Obituary
of Lowell

Anthony Sei Freeman of Lowell, age 70, died Thursday September 19, 2019 at Lowell General Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Monrovia, Liberia, he was the son of the late Amara Freeman and Frances Yema Sei. He graduated from Southern University of Houston, TX with a BS in Business Administration. He also graduated from Theology College.

He came to the USA in 1979 and became a US Citizen on Dec. 17, 1992.

Anthony worked at Lifelinks Corporation of Dracut, MA. He was the Assistant Pastor of Christ Jubilee Church of Lowell.

He was a member of Christ Jubilee.

He is survived by his son, Amara Freeman and his wife Kali Diggs of Lowell; daughters, Rosemary and her husband Thompson Stephens of Lowell, Sao Freeman of Sunrise, FL, and Jinna Freeman of Sunrise, FL; sisters, Sao, Jinna and Gbasssay Sei of Sierra Leone; brother in law, Emmanuel and his wife Mary Siafa; nine grandchildren, one great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews.

Anthony was the brother of the late Mohamed Sei Freeman.

Freeman

Visiting hours, Friday Oct. 18, 2019 from 5- 9PM at Christ Jubilee Church, 101 Smith St. Lowell, MA., Funeral Saturday Oct. 19, 2019 at 9 AM at Christ Jubilee Church. Burial at Westlawn II Cemetery, Lowell.



Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 16, 2019
