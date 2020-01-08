|
1942 - 2019
CHELMSFORD
Anthony W. Ignacio, age 77, resident of Chelmsford, passed away on December 31, 2019, at the Lowell General Hospital.
Born in Lowell on May 14, 1942, he was a son of the late Manuel and Adeline (Lima) Ignacio.
Anthony was an active volunteer with the American Training Inc. of Lowell for many years.
He enjoyed walking dogs, listening to Elvis Presley and family trips to Newfound Lake. He was also an avid New England Patriots fan.
Anthony is survived by a sister-in-law, Claire Ignacio of Dracut; his nieces and nephews, Warren Ignacio of Dracut, Maureen Souza of Lowell, George Ignacio and his wife Kathy of Dracut, Gail Jacques and her husband David of Groton, NH, Sue Ignacio of ME, Mary Jane Correa-Martin of Derry, NH, Michael Correa of Amherst, NH, Jodie Correa of Salisbury, MA, Becky Correa of Dracut and Jaime Correa and his wife Jennifer of Pelham, NH; many grandnieces and grandnephews; dear friends, Rita Benoit and Paul Baker; and many dear friends from American Training and Seven Hills and staff including, Eva Butler, Anthony Mambo, Dorothy Ireri, Polly Burrell, Damans Kaman, KinguKingu and Benjamin Ndaya.
He was also the brother of the late George Ignacio and Beatrice Correa and uncle of the late Joseph Correa.
IGNACIO
Anthony W. Ignacio. Relatives and friends will be received at the R. W. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME 308 Pawtucket, St., Lowell on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. in the Funeral Home. Committal Service will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Seven Hills Community Services, Attn: Old Stage, c/o Kate Myshrall, 81 Hope Ave., Worcester, MA 01603. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.martinfuneralhome.net.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 8, 2020