Chelmsford
Antonetta M. "Toni" Castro, 87, a resident of Chelmsford for 56 years, passed peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Emanuel S. "Manny" Castro who predeceased her in 2016. Born in Boston, MA on January 5, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Mary (Moschitto) Salvato and sister of the late Carmen Salvato, Leo Salvato, Salvatore Salvato, Joe Salvato, Marie Capachietti, and Jennie Micale. Moving to Chelmsford in July of 1963, she was initially a homemaker and stay at home mom. Later she worked as an Avon salesperson and as a Team Lead for Rapid Manufacturing's Cable and Harness Department before her retirement in 2002. She enjoyed many family gatherings, trips to the beach and Sunday dinners with her family. Toni is survived by her three children and their spouses; Joseph Castro and Laura Giunta of Ashburn, VA, Maria and Bruce Karafelis of No. Chelmsford, Chris and Jennifer Castro of Phoenix, AZ; as well as six grandchildren, Timothy Castro and his wife Eleni, Zachary Castro, Anthony Karafelis and his fiancé Sarah Nolin, Isabella Castro, Sophia Castro, Olivia Castro and one great-grandchild, Athena Castro along with many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:30 am until 11:00 am at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD with her Funeral Service beginning at 11 o'clock. Interment will follow in Pine Ridge Cemetery, CHELMSFORD. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Foundation. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For directions and online guestbook, visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM or find us on Facebook.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 30, 2020