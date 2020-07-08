Beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt
and friend
Windham, NH
Antonia (Kasimatis) Housianitis, 95, resident of Windham Terrace and formerly of the Highlands section of Lowell, MA, passed away Wednesday afternoon July 1st at Parkland Medical Center in Derry, NH with her loving family by her side.
She was the loving wife of the late John Housianitis and was a long-time member of the Hellenic Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity in Lowell.
Born in Athens Greece, July 27, 1924, the daughter of the late Elias and the late Stamatina (Protopsalti) Kasimatis, she came to the United States with her children in August 1970 to join her husband in Lowell, MA.
At a very young age, Antonia traveled to Australia with her mother to join her father who had immigrated there before them. The family returned to Greece when she was 9 years old and she completed her education there. After her father's death in 1940, her mother and 3 younger siblings moved to the island of Kythira where they stayed until the end of the war.
While in Greece, she worked for the Department of Social Services until she came to the United States. Antonia worked in various jobs, but her most recent and fulfilling position, after she retired, was as an office assistant for an engineering consultant.
She loved her family here and in Greece and adored her two grandchildren. She also missed her beloved Greece and was looking forward to visiting there almost every summer. Her greatest pastime was playing cards with friends and family.
Antonia is survived by her daughter Anastasia Papadopoulos and her fiancé Tyler Dunn; Arthur Housianitis and his wife Alexandra; two grandsons Stephen Papadopoulos and his fiance Brennie Mejia and Jason Papadopoulos and his wife Katrine; a great granddaughter Sylvi Papadopoulos; a sister Mary Magganians of Greece; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also the sister of the late Emanuel Kasimatis of Greece and the late Michael Cassim of Australia.
Housianitis
In light of Covid 19 restrictions, private Funeral Services were held for the family with burial in Westlawn II Cemetery. E-condolences at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com
. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to the Hellenic Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity, Lewis St., Lowell, MA 01854 or Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley, 360 Merrimack St., Lawrence, MA 01843. Arrangements by the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME – LOWELL – (978) 458-8768. View the online memorial for Antonia Housianitis