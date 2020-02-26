Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
DOUGLAS & JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME, INC - Salem
214 MAIN STREET
Salem, NH 03079
(603) 898-8848
Antonio Andrade
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
DOUGLAS & JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME, INC - Salem
214 MAIN STREET
Salem, NH 03079
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
7:00 PM
DOUGLAS & JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME, INC - Salem
214 MAIN STREET
Salem, NH 03079
Antonio M. Andrade

Antonio M. Andrade Obituary
Antonio M. Andrade of Derry, NH

Antonio M. Andrade, 30, of Derry, NH passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 21, 2020 at his home. Following cremation visiting hours will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm in the Douglas & Johnson Funeral Home, 214 Main Street, Salem, NH. A funeral service will follow Saturday at 7:00pm in the funeral home. To send a message of condolence to the family, please view the complete obituary at www.douglasandjohnson.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 26, 2020
