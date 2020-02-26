|
Antonio M. Andrade of Derry, NH
Antonio M. Andrade, 30, of Derry, NH passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 21, 2020 at his home. Following cremation visiting hours will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm in the Douglas & Johnson Funeral Home, 214 Main Street, Salem, NH. A funeral service will follow Saturday at 7:00pm in the funeral home. To send a message of condolence to the family, please view the complete obituary at www.douglasandjohnson.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 26, 2020