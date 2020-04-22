|
DRACUT, MA
Antonio Ribeiro, 78, died peacefully on April 19, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of Zulmira (Cardoso) Ribeiro for 56 years.
Antonio was born in Graciosa, Azores on January 4, 1942, a son of the late Floripa (Cunha) and Joao Ribeiro.
He worked as a Fork Lift Driver at Joan Fabric for many years prior to his retirement. Antonio was a well known member of the Portuguese community in Lowell. You could often see him walking home from the Blues Club where he was a valued member or at Martin's Fish Market speaking with his beloved friend.
Antonio fell in love with the ocean and fishing at a very young age. While In the Azores Antonio worked as a whaler and fisherman. During his life that love for fishing only grew stronger. Antonio often fished in Gloucester and Rockport. He often said that his second home was the ocean and is where he most experienced true happiness .However, he'll be remembered most for the love and affection he had for his family who he considered his everything. To him, spending quality time was extremely important and particularly enjoyed doing so with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his loving wife, Antonio is survived and will be deeply missed by his children, Maria Bettencourt of Merrimack, NH, Aguinaldo Ribeiro of Salem, NH, and Brenda Cordeiro and her husband Manuel of Dracut; six grandchildren, Jason Ribeiro, Derik Bettencourt, Dylan Bettencourt, Melinda Ribeiro, Miranda Bettencourt, and Ariana Ribeiro; eight great-grandchildren, Lianah Ribeiro, Neilani Bettencourt, Nialise Bettencourt, Abriella Sum, Omari Ribeiro, Nova Bettencourt, Zialiegh Ribeiro, and Ezra Ribeiro; sister, Regina Bettencourt of Canada; and sister-in-law, Rosaria Ribeiro of Azores, brother-in-law Aguinaldo Cardoso and his wife Gabriella of Canada; brother-in-law Fernando Cardoso, Canada and sister-in-law Maria Anina DaSilva also from Canada. Along with many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brother, Casmiro Ribeiro, sister-in-law Maria Alice Cardoso and his brother-in-law Vivaldo DaSilva.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be held private. His burial will take place in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Lowell. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Antonio's memory to , Massachusetts/ New Hampshire Chapter, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. To leave an online condolence, story, or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com, or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 22, 2020