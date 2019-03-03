Aphrodite (Svoleantopoulos) Samaras

Loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother



Aphrodite (Svoleantopoulos) Samaras, of North Andover, formerly of Lowell, died February 17, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, at 94 years old. She was the beloved wife of the late Demosthenes "Sam" Samaras, with whom she shared 65 years of marriage.



Born in Lowell, May 23, 1924, the daughter of the late Christos and Agnes (Karagous) Svoleantopoulos. She received her early education in the Lowell school system and graduated from Lowell High School. She then furthered her education graduating from Lowell Commercial College.



Aphrodite and Sam were high school sweethearts. Upon Sam's return from five years of service in the U. S. Army during WWII, they married and settled in Lowell to raise their family.



Mrs. Samaras was a member of the Lowell Garden Club for over 40 years, and for many years, was also a member of the Hellenic Culture Club. Deeply devoted to culture, Aphrodite helped coordinate youth concerts at Symphony Hall in Boston for Lowell public school students.



An avid reader and traveler, she also loved to swim, bike, and garden. Aphrodite was fluent in the Greek language, and also enjoyed listening to classical music. Most of all, she loved to spend time with her cherished children and grandchildren. Family meant everything to her. She will be greatly missed for her unconditional love, strong sense of family, and dedication to Greek culture and traditions.



She is survived by four devoted children, Lynne Goumas and her husband Nick of Londonderry, NH, Dr. Charles Samaras and his wife Karen of Pinehurst, NC, Carol Makrides and her husband Dr. John Makrides of Cape Elizabeth, ME, and Professor Xanthe Pappas and her husband Lee of Stow, MA; nine cherished grandchildren, Tashia, Kristina, Alex, Alexia, Leah, Chris, Aphrodite, Sam and Catherine, and two precious great-grandchildren, Maya and Nathan.



SAMARAS - In North Andover, February 17, 2019. Aphrodite (Svoleantopoulos) Samaras, of North Andover, formerly of Lowell, age 94. It being her wish, funeral services were private. Memorial donations in her name may be made to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 62 Lewis St., Lowell, MA 01854. Arrangements in the care of the Morse-Bayliss Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit her life tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com. Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary