April Ann (Bernier) Savard, 44, of Ashburnham, MA (formerly of Tyngsboro) passed away peacefully Tuesday January 14, 2020 with her loving family by her side at UMass Worcester Hospital after a long illness.
Born in Lowell, MA on September 24, 1975 April was the daughter of Richard and Dorothea Bernier (Dupras) of Dracut, MA. April graduated from Tyngsboro High School class of 1993 and attended Worcester State College.
Prior to her illness, April was employed as a Print Production Specialist at LSC Communications in Chelmsford, MA and was previously employed at Courier Corporation of Westford for many years.
Besides being a loving mother and dedicating her life to her son, April enjoyed gardening, reading, and sports. She was an avid animal lover, and loved her dogs.
Besides her parents April is survived by her son, Zachary Savard of Ashburnham, MA who April always considered to be her greatest accomplishment in life. She is also survived by her maternal grandmother Mary Dupras of Dracut, MA and her brothers Richard Bernier and his wife Holly of Dracut, MA and Gregory Bernier of Derry, NH. She is also survived by her nephew Aiden Bernier and nieces Addison, Payton, Sophia, and Brooklynn Bernier who she loved dearly and thought the world of. April is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday January 21, 2020 from 3pm to 6pm with a service to follow at 6pm at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 106 MIDDLESEX ST. CHELMSFORD, MA. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in April's memory to The Animal Pad 1526 Myrtle Ave. San Diego, CA 92103 https://the animalpad.org/. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 20, 2020