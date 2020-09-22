1/1
April Marie Toupin
1987 - 2020
Windham

April Marie Toupin, 33, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 at her home in Windham, New Hampshire.

She was born on April 7, 1987 in Berlin, NH but was raised and received her education in Windham. April was a parishioner of St. Matthew's Parish and had served as an alter server for many years.

April was an animal lover at heart and especially loved dogs.

She is survived by her loving parents, Sue M. (Lamoureux) and Roger J. Toupin of Windham; her brothers and their wives, Christopher and Danielle Toupin of Nashua, Steven and Stacy Toupin of Derry, and Joseph and Stacey Toupin of Tyngsborough, MA; her maternal grandmother, Jacqueline Lamoureux; as well as nine nieces and nephews, Isabelle, Abagail, William, Kendall, Faith, Kason, Emilie, Juliette, and Henry; and her godparents, Roland & Maureen Toupin of Dracut, MA.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, September 25th from 12-1PM at St. Matthew's Parish, 2 Searles Road, Windham, NH 03087. A funeral mass will be celebrated at the church at 1PM. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Chelmsford, MA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the MSPCA-Nevins Farm, at MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations 350 South Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02130.

Arrangements are in the care of the Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Road, Windham, NH 03087. For directions or to leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.carrierfuneralhome.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
St. Matthew's Parish
SEP
25
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
St. Matthew's Parish
Funeral services provided by
Carrier Family Funeral Home & Crematory
38 Range Rd
Windham, NH 03087
(603) 898-9552
