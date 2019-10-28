|
Chelmsford
Ardella L. "Del" (Goodwin) Goguen passed away peacefully October 26, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born September 3, 1931 in Boston, MA she was the beloved wife of the late George M. Goguen Jr. of Chelmsford. They were married for 59 years at the time of his passing in 2011. She was a daughter of the late Talmadge Ritter & Alyce A. (Witherspoon) Goodwin, and the sister of the late Vera Flagg & the late Enid Bernardi. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by Marshall's in Chelmsford, a job she loved for 40 years. Where she was born, where she grew up, where she went to high school, does not describe her life. WHO she was does…Del/Mom/Nana/Nana the Great was a woman with a huge heart, so it is fitting she also had a huge family. Ten children and their spouses…cousins who considered to be siblings…25 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Her favorite thing was to spend time with any or all of them. It enriched her life as much as it enriched the lives of those she loved. Family gatherings at their home in Chelmsford defined closeness a bit differently where there was always standing room only. She never missed a cookout wherever it took place. For her, they were her own little piece of heaven. She loved traveling and vacations with her family. As some of her children moved around the country in search of their own destinies, she made it a point to regularly visit those places…Texas, Georgia, Virginia. The first order of business was to find her favorite Friendly's Restaurant. These are the few small snapshots of a life well lived and a woman well loved and who will be missed terribly. Her children are her legacy and she is a tough act to follow. She is survived by nine children: Sandi Chase & her husband Dave of Chelmsford, Marty Goguen & his wife Krisztina Szabo of Chelmsford, Wayne Goguen & his wife Cathy of Littleton, Mike Goguen, Sr. & his wife Sheryl of Tyngsboro, Ken (Rusty) Goguen & his wife Maureen Lally of Chelmsford, Carolyn Pope & her husband Gerard of Flowery Branch, GA, Lisa Norris & her husband Dave of Chelmsford, Judi Spaulding & her husband John of Tyngsboro and Greg Goguen & his wife Rebecca of Dracut. She was the mother of the late Linda M. Goguen who died in 1974.
Visiting Hours
Will be held on Monday from 4 - 7 pm in the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 9 o'clock at St. Mary Parish, 25 North Rd., CHELMSFORD. KINDLY MEET AT CHURCH. Interment will follow in Pine Ridge Cemetery, CHELMSFORD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Merrimack Valley Hospice, 360 Merrimack St., Bldg. 9, Lawrence, MA 01843 or hospicefed.org. For directions and online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 28, 2019