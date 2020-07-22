of Derry, NH; 22
Miss Arielle A. "Nena" Torres, 22, of Derry, NH passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center. The daughter of Luis and Stacy (Gallagher) Torres, she was born on July 17, 1998 in Lawrence and had been an area resident of Derry all of her life. Our Nena, our sunshine, our shining light has gone to be with God. The day she was born, she changed her Dad's whole life. She was her Dads world, his everything, and has left a huge empty space in his heart. She loved and was loved by her Mom, Brother, and Sister so much. She was employed as a TSO at the TSA in Boston, enjoyed photography, and loved to spend time with her family. Miss Torres is pre-deceased by her grandparents Cynthia (Gallagher) Gannon and Donald Gallagher. Along with her parents she is survived by fiancé Arnelia Leslie of Nashua, NH, one daughter: Anora Phillips of Nashua, NH, one grandmother: Lucy Mane of Juana Diaz, Puerto Rico, one grandfather: Richard Gannon of Dracut, one sister: Alicia (Berroa) and her husband Hector Tavares of Derry, NH, one brother Moises Berroa and his wife Amber of Lubbock, TX, one uncle: Eric Mane and his wife Heather of Windham, NH, her best friend: Delia Judkins, and several cousins.
Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Thursday, July 23 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Edgar J. Racicot Inc. Funeral Home, 1400 Broadway Rd., Dracut. Funeral services will be held on Friday July 24 at 10:00 am at the Racicot Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared at www.racicotfuneralhome.com
