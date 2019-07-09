|
BOSTON
Arlene C. Reed, 87, a resident of Boston, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at , Danvers.
She was born in Providence, RI, on February 23, 1932, and was a daughter of the late Albert R. and Grace E. (Carson) Reed.
Arlene was a graduate and valedictorian of her class at Hingham High School and earned her Bachelor Degree from Boston University. She loved flowers, gardening, and especially time spent with her family.
She leaves her brother Bryan H. Reed of Port Charlotte, FL, her sister Meredith J. Thompson of The Villages, FL, and many nieces and nephews.
Visiting Hours will be held in the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD, on Thursday, July 11 from 12:00 noon - 1:00 pm. Her Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home at 1:00 pm. Interment to follow in Pine Ridge Cemetery, CHELMSFORD. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For directions and online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 9, 2019