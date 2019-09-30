|
Arlene Delores Bourque, of Groton, formerly a longtime resident of Chelmsford, died Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Westford House having succumbed to complications of ALS which she battled in recent years. She was married to Paul J. Bourque Sr., with whom she would have celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary on Sept 29th.
Born in Medford, MA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Pauline Jewett. She graduated from Medford High School with the class of 1957.
She raised her family in Chelmsford. Arlene co-owned Shattuck Rugs and Bourque Realty in Nashua, NH, with her husband Paul Sr.
She was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church. She enjoyed gambling at casinos, playing bingo, and the slot machines.
Besides her husband she is survived by her children, Janice Bourque of Old Orchard Beach, ME, Diane Bourque of Groton, MA, Paul Bourque Jr. and his wife Judith of Nashua, NH, and Steven Bourque and his wife Deborah of Dover, NH.
Arlene enjoyed all seven of her grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; Stephanie Thompson and her husband John, Michael Chapin, Arlena Bourque, Laura Bourque, Jillian Bourque, Paul Bourque III, and Nicole Bourque; great-grandchildren, Blake and Sayde Thompson.
Brothers and Sister, Joseph Looney of Florida, Richard and his wife MaryLou of Lowell, Gerald and Denise Looney of Florida, the late Edward Looney of Malden, sister, Pauline Farmer of Dracut, and many nieces and nephews.
Arlen Delores Bourque, 80, of Groton, formerly a longtime resident of Chelmsford, died Sat. Sept. 28, 2019. Visiting hours Wednesday 9 to 10:30AM. Funeral Wednesday at 11AM, at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD. Burial in Fairview Cemetery, Chelmsford. Memorials may be made in her name to the ALS Research Massachusetts Chapter, 320 Norwood Park S. 2nd Floor, Norwood, MA 02062. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 30, 2019