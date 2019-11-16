|
|
of Lowell
Arlene Dolores (O'Hagan) Smith of Lowell, 85, died Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Lowell General Hospital due to complications with Septicemia and Kidney Failure.
She was married to the late Walter B. "Sonny" Smith.
Born in Lowell, MA on June 13, 1934, she was the oldest daughter of the late Arthur and Cecilia (Tillie Boisvert) O'Hagan. She graduated from Lowell High School with the class of 1954.
Arlene retired from Honeywell of Brighton, MA.
She was a communicant St. Peter's Church and a member of the parish sodality.
She enjoyed playing cards, Bingo, and crocheting. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great granddaughter. She was an animal lover and very charitable.
She is survived by her daughter Sandra (Lee) (Smith) and her husband David Houle of Manchester, NH; son Brendan W. and his wife Colleen (Judge) Smith of Andover; four grandsons, Matthew A. Page of Glenn Fall, NY, Sean P. and Alison Smith of Shrewsbury, MA, Brendan C. Smith of Santa Monica, CA, and Kyle R. and his wife Annie Smith of MA; one great granddaughter, the apple of her eye, McKayla B. Smith; two sisters, Jacqueline Dostaler of Westfield, MA and Pamela D. O'Hagan of Englewood, FL; She will be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends especially her best friend Elmas Simsek.
Besides her husband she is predeceased by her granddaughter Andrea Lee Page; sisters Carol Bonin and Deborah Lee O'Hagan; nephew Kevin P. Dostaler, and brother in law Paul Dostaler.
Arlene Dolores (O'Hagan) Smith of Lowell, died Nov. 13, 2019. Visiting hours Monday from 11:30 am to 1pm with a service at 1pm at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD. Burial in St. Patrick Cemetery, Lowell. Memorials may be made in her name to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 16, 2019