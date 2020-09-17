Loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother
LOWELL - Arlene M. (Patrick) Aunchman, 99, a Centralville resident, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020, following a brief period of declining health. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of over 74 years, Daniel G. Aunchman. Born in Dracut on May 19,1921, she was a daughter of the late John A. and Alice M. (McDonald) Patrick.
Arlene was a graduate of Lowell High School, Class of 1939. During World War ll she worked for the Department of the Navy in the Intelligence Division.
Following, she married her husband Dan, residing in the Centralville section of Lowell where they were communicants of St. Michael Church.
Later in life Arlene worked for the IRS in Andover as a seasonal employee.
She was an avid reader, and sports enthusiast whose favorite team was the Boston Red Sox. A baker extraordinaire, her family delighted in her delicious creations. Arlene and her husband also enjoyed their many travels over the years, and time spent with family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by three children, Sharon Kuhn and her husband Brad of Park City, UT, Gary Aunchman and his wife Elizabeth (Aucoin) of Lowell, and Denise Piekos of North Chelmsford, a sister Dorothy Webster of Lowell, a sister-in-law Jean Patrick of Burlington; five grandchildren, Todd Kuhn and his wife Carrie, Ryan Kuhn, Kristen Piekos, Caitlin Piekos, and Justin Piekos and his wife Kara; seven great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late J. Donald, L. Leonard and Gerald Patrick, and Virginia Byrne.
AUNCHMAN - It being her request, there will be no visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to Arlene's Funeral Mass on Saturday, Sept. 19, at 11 AM in St. Michael Church. Burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery. Donations in her name may be made to: St. Michael School, 21 Sixth St., Lowell, MA 01850 or to St. Michael St. Vincent De Paul Society, 543 Bridge St., Lowell, MA 01850. For directions or condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com View the online memorial for Arlene M. (Patrick) Aunchman