|
|
of Westford, formerly of Chelmsford
Arlene (Langer) McAllister RN, 95, of Westford, formerly of Chelmsford, MA died Saturday, July 27th at her home.
She was married 65 years to the late William F. McAllister, who died on December 23, 2014.
Born in Holden, MA she was the daughter of the late John and Frances Langer.
She was educated in the Holden School system, and earned her R.N from Haneman Hospital, in Worcester. She was also a nurse cadet stationed at Camp Edwards.
Arlene retired from Lowell general hospital in 1974 after a 30 year career as a Registered Nurse.
She was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church of Chelmsford.
She enjoyed gardening, knitting and working in her yard.
Arlene is survived by her sons, Bill M. McAllister and his wife, Ruth of Westford, Ronald McAllister and his wife, Lorene of Westford; three grandchildren, Alicia and William P. McAllister of Chelmsford, and Nicole Greeley of Westford, two great grandchildren, Kyle and Corey Greeley of Westford; several nieces and nephews.
She was the sister of the late John Langer, Frances Dunn, and Sophie Regan.
McAllister
Arlene (Langer) McAllister RN, of Westford, formerly of Chelmsford died Saturday, July 27th 2019. Visiting hours, Wednesday, July 31, from 9:30AM- 10:30AM, her Funeral Service will follow at 10:30AM at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD. Burial in Fairview Cemetery, Chelmsford. Memorials may be made in her name to the Lowell Humane Society, 951 Broadway St., Lowell, MA 01854. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Arlene (Langer) McAllister RN
Published in Lowell Sun on July 28, 2019