Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene McAllister
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene (Langer) McAllister RN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlene (Langer) McAllister RN Obituary
of Westford, formerly of Chelmsford

Arlene (Langer) McAllister RN, 95, of Westford, formerly of Chelmsford, MA died Saturday, July 27th at her home.

She was married 65 years to the late William F. McAllister, who died on December 23, 2014.

Born in Holden, MA she was the daughter of the late John and Frances Langer.

She was educated in the Holden School system, and earned her R.N from Haneman Hospital, in Worcester. She was also a nurse cadet stationed at Camp Edwards.

Arlene retired from Lowell general hospital in 1974 after a 30 year career as a Registered Nurse.

She was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church of Chelmsford.

She enjoyed gardening, knitting and working in her yard.

Arlene is survived by her sons, Bill M. McAllister and his wife, Ruth of Westford, Ronald McAllister and his wife, Lorene of Westford; three grandchildren, Alicia and William P. McAllister of Chelmsford, and Nicole Greeley of Westford, two great grandchildren, Kyle and Corey Greeley of Westford; several nieces and nephews.

She was the sister of the late John Langer, Frances Dunn, and Sophie Regan.

McAllister

Arlene (Langer) McAllister RN, of Westford, formerly of Chelmsford died Saturday, July 27th 2019. Visiting hours, Wednesday, July 31, from 9:30AM- 10:30AM, her Funeral Service will follow at 10:30AM at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD. Burial in Fairview Cemetery, Chelmsford. Memorials may be made in her name to the Lowell Humane Society, 951 Broadway St., Lowell, MA 01854. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Arlene (Langer) McAllister RN
Published in Lowell Sun on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now