Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
Arlene (Langer) McAllister RN

Arlene (Langer) McAllister RN Obituary
Arlene (Langer) McAllister RN
of Westford, formerly of Chelmsford

Arlene (Langer) McAllister RN, of Westford, formerly of Chelmsford died Saturday, July 27th 2019. Visiting hours, Wednesday, July 31, from 9:30AM- 10:30AM, her Funeral Service will follow at 10:30AM at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD. Burial in Fairview Cemetery, Chelmsford. Memorials may be made in her name to the Lowell Humane Society, 951 Broadway St., Lowell, MA 01854. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 29, 2019
