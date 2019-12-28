|
|
of Chelmsford
Armand Henri Laliberte, 84, of Chelmsford, MA died Wednesday evening, December 25, 2019 at the Atrium in Chelmsford after a long illness.
He was married to Margaret E. (Kelly) Laliberte with whom he celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary on November 29, 2019.
Born in Seekonk, MA he was the son of the late Joseph and Alvina (Bouffard) Laliberte. He graduated from St. Rafael Academy of Rhode Island with the class of 1953 and furthered his education, attending the University of Rhode Island and earning his Bachelor in Science in Business Management from Northeastern University graduating Magna Cum Laude.
He proudly served with the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.
He retired from the FAA of Nashua, NH as an air traffic controller after 42 years.
He was a member of the Chelmsford Elks, and was a communicant of St. Mary Church in Chelmsford.
He loved to winter in Naples FL, enjoying all that the warm weather had to offer, especially golfing and bowling. He also enjoyed playing cards.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his four children, Mark Laliberte of Gloucester, MA, Linda Harden and her companion, Joseph Lelievre of Dracut, MA, Suzanne Coppa of Chelmsford, and Kevin and his wife Colleen Laliberte of Chelmsford; a brother, Robert and his wife Frances Laliberte of North Attleboro, MA, four sisters, Virginia and her husband, Richard Silvestro of Pompano Beach, FL, Barbara and her husband Daniel Rufo of Natick, MA, Marguerite Walsh and her husband William Bailey of Sanford, FL; two sisters-in-law, Barbara Kelly of The Villages, FL, and Barbara Laliberte of Danielson, Ct; two brothers-in-law, Clive Morris of CA, and Robert and his wife Juliet Kelly of Coventry, RI; four grandchildren, Matthew Harden and his wife, Hayden, Nicholas Coppa, Michael Coppa, Colin Laliberte, and Kiel and Bryce Callahan as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was the brother of the late Carolyn Morris and Thomas Laliberte, and the brother-in-law to the late John T. Kelly.
LALIBERTE
Armand Henri Laliberte of Chelmsford, MA died Dec. 25, 2019. Visitation on Monday from 11:00AM to 12:30PM at DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD. A funeral Mass will follow at 1:00PM at St. Mary Church, 25 North Rd., Chelmsford. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. Memorials may be made in his name to the Parkinson Assoc. of SW FL, 5926 Premier Way, Suite 114, Naples, FL 34109. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-256-4040. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Armand Henri Laliberte
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 28, 2019