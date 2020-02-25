|
|
lifelong resident of Lowell
Lowell
Armand J. Menard, Jr., age 76, a lifelong resident of Lowell died Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital.
He was born in Lowell on January 29,1944, and was a son of the late Armand J. Menard, Sr. and Dorothy F. (Shanley) Menard. He received his education in Lowell schools.
Prior to his retirement as foreman, Armand was employed for over 23 years by the Lowell Cemetery Department.
He was a lifetime member of Club Passe-Temps and was president for 20 years of the former CCA Club, both in Lowell.
In his free time, Armand enjoyed going to the race track, playing cards, fishing, and going to the casino.
He is survived by his sister, Carol Carney and her husband Robert of Tewksbury; two nieces, Erica Paradis and her husband Steven of Dracut and Heather Menard of Chelmsford; a great-niece Kendall; and two great-nephews, Declan and Connor.
He was also the brother of the late Paul Menard.
MENARD
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Armand's Life Celebration at the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell on Wednesday from 9:00 until 11:00 AM followed by his Funeral Service at 11:30 AM at Westlawn II Cemetery on Boston Rd. in Lowell. For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
View the online memorial for Armand J. Menard, Jr.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 25, 2020