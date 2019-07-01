|
|
a longtime resident of Lowell
LOWELL
Armand R. "Sonny" Legare, age 73, a longtime resident of Lowell, died Friday, June 28, 2019 at Lowell General Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Carol A. (Collette) (Greenleaf) Legare to whom he was married for 18 years and the late Brenda (Smith) Legare, who died in 1992.
He was born in Biddeford, ME on July 2, 1945, and was the son of the late Armand L. and Marie E. (Dubois) Legare.
Sonny proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. As Sergeant, he received The Army Commendation Medal for Service in the Republic of Vietnam and a Certificate of Service from the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) 1st Special Forces Republic of Vietnam. Sonny also received the Parachute Badge, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Metal and Combat Infantryman Badge.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed for many years by Freudenberg Nonwovens in Lowell. Earlier in his career he was employed for many years by Bradford Industries, also in Lowell.
In his free time Sonny enjoyed watching movies, fishing, going for walks by the ocean and along the boulevard in Lowell, and watching all of the Boston sports teams, especially the Boston Red Sox. He also enjoyed attending all of his grandchildren's sporting events.
He was a member of the CCA Club and the VFW Walker Rogers Post 662, both in Lowell.
In addition to his wife, Sonny is survived by his two sons, Daniel Legare and his wife Cristi and Dwayne Legare and his partner Debbie Dunham, all of Lowell; his two daughters, Lisa Reilly and her husband Michael of Nashua, NH and Laurie Kokoliadis and her husband George of Dracut; his two step daughters, Laurie Greenleaf of Lowell and Kerry Decker and her husband Jason of Windham, NH; seven grandchildren, Nicholas Kokoliadis of Dracut, Alexander Kokoliadis of Dracut, Darian Legare of Lowell, Daniel Legare, Jr., of Manchester, NH, Sarah Tavares of Lowell, Ava Ziagos of Lowell, and Ella Decker of Windham, NH; three great-grandchildren, Daniel Legare, III, Jayden Tavares, and Jaxon Tavares; his lifelong best friend, Robert Vivier and his wife Pauline; and many nieces and nephews.
He was also the brother of the late Jeannine Elias.
Legare
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Sonny's Life Celebration at the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM, followed by his Funeral Service at St. Joseph Cemetery Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sonny's memory to the . For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
View the online memorial for Armand R. "Sonny" Legare
Published in Lowell Sun on July 1, 2019