|
|
Armand R. Valcourt, age 92, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Mary Immaculate Health Care Center in Lawrence, MA
He was born in Methuen on Jan. 16, 1928, a son of the late J. Pierre and Clara (Michaud) Valcourt. Armand resided in Lawrence and a was former longtime resident of Dracut. He was a proud member of the Greatest Generation, a WWII Army veteran, serving in the 24th infantry division, who saw firsthand the devastation of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
Prior to his retirement, Armand was a supervisor at Prince Macaroni Co. in Lowell for 33 years. He was also employed at Sears and Roebuck in Nashua.
His greatest joy in life was spending time with his family especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was an avid Red Sox fan, bowler, card player, and video game enthusiast. He especially enjoyed Saturday card games with his nieces Betty Goulet and Elaine Urynowicz.
He is survived by his two daughters, Denise Pavlovich of Pepperell, MA and Cecile Lepine and her husband, John of Halfmoon, NY; also three grandchildren, Melissa (Patrick) Murray of Ellicott City, MD, Kristin (John) Miller of West Richland, WA and Peter (Heather) Lepine of Goodyear, AZ; 5 Great Grandchildren; his siblings, Thomas Valcourt of Texas and Paul Valcourt of Germany as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 47 years Cecile (Geoffroy) Valcourt, son-in-law Rodney Pavlovich and siblings Theresa Ball, Ann Marie Birch, Jacqueline (Riopelle) Slager, Pauline Birch, Gerard, Raymond, Russell and Leonard Valcourt.
Due to the current world health situation, the service will be private. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Armand's name to the Mary Immaculate Restorative Nursing Center at 172 Lawrence Street, Lawrence, MA. 01841. There will be a celebration of Armand's life held when gatherings are permitted. Arrangements are in the care of the Laurin Funeral Home, 295 Pawtucket St, Lowell ~ www.laurinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun from Apr. 21 to Apr. 30, 2020