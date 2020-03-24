|
|
Beloved Father, Grandfather,
Brother & Uncle
LOWELL
Armandino Verissimo, 74, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Whittier Rehab Hospital in Haverhill, following a long, hard fought battle with colon cancer.
Armandino was born on February 14, 1946 in Santa Cruz, Graciosa, Azores, a son of the late Joao and Armandina (Cunha) Verissimo. He received his education in Graciosa. Armandino then served in the Portuguese Army for three years, stationed in Angola, Africa from 1967-1970, doing telecommunications in the Air Force.
Armandino came to the United States in 1970 as a young man. Settling in Lowell, he began his employment at Carol Shoe Shop. In 1978 Armandino went to work for Bradford Industries as a Machine Operator. He remained at Bradford for 39 years, until illness forced his retirement in 2017.
Armandino loved spending time with his family, especially his two grandchildren. He enjoyed gardening in his yard, fishing, and watching Portuguese Soccer on television, especially Benfica, his favorite team.
He was a communicant of St. Anthony's Church and also held membership in the Portuguese American Center (Blue's Club), the Portuguese American Civic League (Red's Club), and the Holy Ghost Society.
Although Armandino was a man of few words, he was a genuine, caring, generous, and humble person who was always up for a good time.
Surviving Armandino are his loving daughter, Linda Bolduc and her husband Jason Bolduc of Dracut; Armandino is finally united in Heaven with his son Danny D. Verissimo, who passed away in 2016. He also leaves two adoring grandchildren, Alissandra Bolduc and Julian Bolduc, who were the light of his world; his three sisters, Maria Joao Correia and her partner Mark Siney, Maria Madalena Verissimo, and Diana Pacheco and her husband Pedro Pacheco; his uncle Daniel Verissimo and his wife Francelina of Auburn, CA; also many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Armandino was predeceased by his brother Joao Manuel Verissimo who died as a baby, a very special aunt, Margarida Leite from Graciosa, Azores, his brother-in-law, Humberto Correia, and his step-mother, Zulmira Verissimo.
A heartfelt thanks to Dr. Anamur, Dr. Ardman, and the entire staff at the Lowell General Cancer Center and the OCU for all of their amazing care and support.
VERISSIMO
In Haverhill, March 16, 2020, Armandino Verissimo, 74, a longtime Lowell resident.
A Family Graveside Service with The Catholic Funeral Rite of Committal will take place at the Lowell Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations in Armandino's memory may be made Lowell General Hospital Cancer Center, c/o Philanthropy, 295 Varnum Avenue, Lowell, MA 01854.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 24, 2020