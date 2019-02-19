Armando J. DeCarolis

Greater Lowell Builder & Developer



FT. LAUDERDALE, FL - Armando J. DeCarolis, age 87, a longtime Tewksbury resident, Army National Guard Veteran, licensed pilot, and greater Lowell area builder and land developer, passed away surrounded by his family and friends at the Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, FL on Sunday, February 10, 2019.



Born in Chelsea on May 21, 1931, he was the son of the late Armando and Veneranda (Napolitano) DeCarolis.



Armando was raised in South Tewksbury. He attended Tewksbury schools and graduated from Tewksbury High School.



Armando was known for his love of family, flying, friends and fun. His adventurous spirit and love for life will be missed by all.



He enjoyed traveling throughout Europe, South America, and North America. At the age of 85, Armando ventured on a solo road trip up through Canada to Alaska and back.



He is survived by two daughters, Lynne A. Scannell and her husband Philip, and Sue M. DeCarolis, all of Gloucester; two grandchildren, George A. Barnes and his wife Bryony, and Amanda Barnes Salowsky and her husband Thomas, both of Chelmsford; his son-in-law, George H. Barnes, Jr. of Chelmsford; four brothers, Mario G. DeCarolis and his wife Ann, Robert F. DeCarolis and his wife Helen, Philip V. DeCarolis and his wife Janet John A. DeCarolis and wife CJ; two sisters, Rosemarie Morris, and Regina Sargent and her husband Ken; Stefano and Barbara DeCarolis and their children Daniele and Amelia, and Luca DeCarolis of Tewksbury, also many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.



Armando was the father of the late Eve M. Barnes, and brother of the late Rocco, James and Joseph DeCarolis and former husband of the late Joyce DeCarolis.



DeCAROLIS - Armando J. Calling hours are Thursday, Feb. 21, from 2-6 pm, at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., Tewksbury. His funeral procession will begin on Friday, Feb. 22, at 10:30 am, at the funeral home, followed by his Funeral Mass at 11:30 am, at St. William's Church, 1351 Main St., Rte. 38, Tewksbury. Interment at Tewksbury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Shriners Hospital 51 Blossom Street, Boston, MA 02114 or to the , PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675. www.farmeranddee.com. Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary