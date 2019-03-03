Lowell Sun Obituaries
Arnold "Peter" Arseneaux of Tyngsborough, formerly of Burlington, Cambridge, and Lake Wales FL, Feb. 26. Beloved husband of Lillian Marie (Verrier) Arseneaux. Proud father of Debra Jenkins & her husband William of N Billerica, Joyce Nicoli & her husband John of Tyngsborough, and Gail Arseneaux & her wife Laura Gasparini of Tyngsborough. Brother of the late Arthur Arseneaux, Jr and Claire Hreha. Proud grandfather of Lindsay & Adam Farrell, Christopher Nicoli & Jasen Wheatley, Andrea & Bobby Colliton, Alison Nicoli, Dean & Hannah Paolillo. Great-grandfather of Miles Pappaconstantinou, Melanie Colliton and Sage, Marcel & Sophia Paolillo. A memorial wake will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., Burlington (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side) on Sat. March 9 from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Peter's name may be made to the American Red Cross. For directions, obituary & online guestbook see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 3, 2019
