|
|
Lowell
Arthur A. Papillon, age 89, a longtime resident of the Centralville section of the city, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at his assisted living residence. He was husband of the late G. Irene (Belanger) Papillon who died in 2010.
He was born in Lowell, April 20, 1930 a son of the late Alfred and Amanda (Leclerc) Papillon. He served in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict.
Prior to his retirement, he was a sales driver for "Wonder Bread" in Lawrence for 25 years.
Arthur was a communicant of Ste. Marguerite D'Youville Parish in Dracut, and of the former St. Louis de France Parish in Lowell. He was a member of the Franco American War Veterans Post #4, the American Legion Post # 315, and the Centralville Social Club.
He is survived by a son Andre Papillon of Pepperell, MA; two daughters, Denise Sunderland and her husband James of Lowell and Cecile Giroux and her dear friend Thomas Grant of Winchendon; five grandchildren, Ryan and his wife, Tina, Eric and Melissa Giroux, Sarah Lafreniere and her husband Adam, and Derek Sunderland and his wife, Mary; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Pauline Marchand of Lowell; also several nieces & nephews. He was the brother of the late Theresa Plouffe and Paul Papillon.
ARRANGEMENTS
Relatives and friends may call at the M. R. LAURIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 4 until 7pm. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday morning at 10:00 AM at Ste. Marguerite D'Youville Parish, 1340 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, MA. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. Please see online memorial at www.LaurinFuneralHome.com
View the online memorial for Arthur A. Papillon
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 1, 2020