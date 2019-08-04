Lowell Sun Obituaries
J A Healy Sons Funeral Home
57 N Main St
Westford, MA 01886
(978) 692-6502
Arthur Bowman Budinger, III
of Westford, MA; 79

Arthur Bowman (Bo) Budinger III, 79, of Westford, MA, died Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Lowell General Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born April 2, 1940 in Wilkes-Barre, PA, a son of Arthur Bowman Budinger Jr. and Emily Pickett Budinger.

Bo, a graduate of Muskingum College, was a retired research physicist and held many patents in the lighting and television industry. He was last employed with Osram Sylvania.

Bo was a lifelong amateur radio operator (WA1QYM). He was a founding member and first president of the Police Amateur Radio Team (PART) of Westford, as well as an ARRL Affiliated Club Coordinator.

He is survived by his wife Carol Cover Budinger, two sons: Bruce (Cheryl-Lynn), and Brian; a daughter Brenda Weschke (Thomas); two grandchildren Katherine and Bruce Jr.; and a brother David (Jennifer) of Washington, PA.

Deceased, in addition to his parents are two brothers, Mark and Christopher Budinger.

BUDINGER - A private interment service was held Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Pine Grove Cemetery in Westford. A Memorial Service will take place on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 1pm at the United Methodist Church of Westford, 10 Church St., Westford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bo's memory to the . Arrangements are in the care of the J. A. Healy Sons Funeral Home, Westford. Please visit http://www.healyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 4, 2019
