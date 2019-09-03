|
|
Arthur Domenic Fascione Jr.
of Lawrence, MA
In the early morning hours of August 18th, 2019 Arthur Domenic Fascione Jr. told his last fishing tale. Arthur was born in Lawrence, MA in the year of 1938. He was raised by Arthur Domenic Fascione Sr. and Vincenza (Santonio). He had an older sister Mary Marino born on the same day 5 years apart. In 1955 Arthur graduated from Lawrence High School and went on to pursue a degree in pharmacology, but when finances were difficult he changed career paths and became an automotive technician with a degree from the Franklin Institute. Arthur married Helen (Panagiotacopoulos) in the spring of 1967 their ceremony was held at the Immaculate Conception Church. The two owned a home in the Highlands section of Lowell where they raised two sons, Paul and Arthur. He had a successful career of more than 32 years and retired free to go fishing all he wanted. Many weekends of his were spent in the woods and on the rivers of Pittsburg, NH. Arthur leaves behind a family consisting of a great-granddaughter, Elizabeth DeHate, grandchildren, Lindsey (married to Robert DeHate), Jacob, Sophia, and Mary, sons, Paul and Arthur (married to Timalie Jaye Glencross). The old saying that there is nothing new under the sun is true because Arthur did it all. Drag racing, outdoors sports of hunting, fishing, snowshoeing, snorkeling, carpentry, photography, and jewelry making, are just a few of the activities he would do for fun. He was a member of many local sportsmen's clubs in Reading, Tewksbury, South Fitchburg, and a lifetime member at the Tyngsborough Sportsman's Club. As he got older, Arthur became a born again Christian and began to focus on other things related to the activities he could no longer participate in. He volunteered many hours teaching conservation, outdoor survival, hunter safety, gun safety, and helping with good deeds for friends and family whenever needed. If there was anything he loved more than fishing it was his family.
We will be celebrating his life with a memorial service on September 25 from 6-8 PM at the Tynsgborough Sportsman's Club. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Joseph Middlemiss Big Heart Foundation; www.jmbigheart.org. "Every act of kindness grows the spirit and strengthens the soul".
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 3, 2019