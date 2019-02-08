Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Peters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur E. Peters


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Arthur E. Peters
of Dracut; 84

DRACUT - Arthur E. Peters, 84, passed away, Sunday, February 3rd, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of 57 years to Frances L. (Chen) Peters.

Arthur was born in Lowell, on October 3, 1934, a son of the late William A. Peters and Alice (Callery) Peters. He was educated in the Lowell school system and he graduated from Lowell High School.

He was retired from Combustion Engineering, Portsmouth, NH., where he worked as a Quality Assuarance Engineer, he also retired from the U.S. Air Force.

Besides his wife, Frances, Arthur is survived and will be deeply missed by his 2 sons: James Peters and Phillip Peters and his wife Paula of Dracut, 4 Grandchildren: Nicole, William, Landon and Gavin.

He was also the father of the late William, who passed away in 1982.

His funeral services were held privately at DRACUT FUNERAL HOME. His burial took place at St. Joseph's Cemetery with military honors. To leave an online condolence, story or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com, or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dracut Funeral Home
Download Now