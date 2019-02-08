Arthur E. Peters

DRACUT - Arthur E. Peters, 84, passed away, Sunday, February 3rd, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of 57 years to Frances L. (Chen) Peters.



Arthur was born in Lowell, on October 3, 1934, a son of the late William A. Peters and Alice (Callery) Peters. He was educated in the Lowell school system and he graduated from Lowell High School.



He was retired from Combustion Engineering, Portsmouth, NH., where he worked as a Quality Assuarance Engineer, he also retired from the U.S. Air Force.



Besides his wife, Frances, Arthur is survived and will be deeply missed by his 2 sons: James Peters and Phillip Peters and his wife Paula of Dracut, 4 Grandchildren: Nicole, William, Landon and Gavin.



He was also the father of the late William, who passed away in 1982.



His funeral services were held privately at DRACUT FUNERAL HOME. His burial took place at St. Joseph's Cemetery with military honors.