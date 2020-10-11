Lincoln
Arthur G. Koumantzelis passed away at his home in Lincoln, MA, on October 6, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife and family. Arthur was a remarkable man who was loved and admired for his caring and generous spirit. He was born in Lowell, MA, on September 8, 1930, the son of Greek immigrant parents George and Georgia (Makris) Koumantzelis.
Arthur and his wife Vaia recently celebrated 60 years of marriage. Together they raised seven children, traveled the world and shared a lifetime of love. His children were honored to have had him as their father. From his parents he learned the importance of always doing the right thing, and that's how he tried to live his life, with honor. By example, he taught his children many of the attributes that were valuable to him: family, friendship, hard work, and education. His children are thankful for all the opportunities he provided, the joyous memories he left them, but most of all for the unconditional love and support he gave them.
Arthur was a standout student and athlete who graduated from Lowell High School at the early age of 16 and played semi-pro football for the Acre Pirates. He was a graduate of Bentley School of Accounting & Finance, class of '49, ASA Bentley College '65, and The Harvard Business School's Advanced Management Program '74. In his twenties, he joined Arthur Young & Co., a prominent accounting firm, and rose to the position of Managing Partner, first at the firm's New Orleans office and soon after at the Boston Office. After retiring from Ernst & Young (previously AY), he started his second career as Senior Vice President and CFO of Cumberland Farms. He then joined Gainesborough Investments, as President and CEO, and was one of the publishers of The Hellenic Voice. During that time he served on numerous company boards, providing expertise to their financial committees.
Arthur was proud of his Hellenic heritage and early on joined the Alpha Omega Council, which is dedicated to uniting Americans of Hellenic ancestry. His belief in unity continued as chair of The National Conference of Christians and Jews Executive Board of Trustees. Arthur was also Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Hellenic College Holy Cross and Treasurer of St. Demetrios and Holy Trinity Churches.
Giving back to the community was a huge part of Arthur's life. He was Chairman of the Board of the Immigrant Learning Center and took joy in leading the pledge of allegiance during the citizenship ceremonies. As a respected authority in his field, he served on the Board of the Massachusetts Public Health Council, the Governor's Task Force on Economic Development, and was a Member of the Massachusetts International Trade Council.
Arthur was an ardent supporter of his alma mater Bentley University, where he established the Arthur G. and Vaia I. Koumantzelis Scholarship Fund. He was an Honorary Member and Overseer of the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston. A longtime supporter of The Dana Hall School, he served as Treasurer and was a member of the Board of Trustees.
Arthur was recognized for his professional accomplishments and for his contributions to the Hellenic community. He was a 1999 recipient of the prestigious Ellis Island Medal of Honor. He received the Alpha Omega Council's Lifetime Achievement Award for his "uncompromising integrity and true professionalism." Bentley University honored him with its Distinguished Alumni Award in 1987. In appreciation of all he gave back to his birthplace, in 2017 he was inducted into the Boys and Girls Club of Lowell Hall of Fame.
He is survived by his loving wife, Vaia (Liakas) and seven children, Georgia Koumantzelis and her husband Rick Pappalardo; Nancy Koumantzelis; Stephen Koumantzelis; Katherine Copeland and her husband Todd; Christina Pappas and her husband Nicholas; Paul Koumantzelis; and Elizabeth Koumantzelis.
Arthur was Papou to nine grandchildren: Sara Koumantzelis; Phoebe and Alison Pappalardo; John, Christine, Lauren, and Stephanie Copeland; Jackson and Chloe Pappas; and two great grandchildren: Damien and Zachary Koumantzelis.
Arthur leaves behind a much beloved extended family including his brother Christos G. Koumantzelis and his wife Iris; sister-in-law Georgia Koumantzelis; sister-in-law Minna Liakas; brother-in-law Nicholas V. Liakas and his wife Loula; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings Alcibiades G. Koumantzelis; John G. Koumantzelis; Joanne Leonsis and her husband Lou; William G. Koumantzelis and his wife Claire; and Nicholas G. Koumantzelis; and his brother-in-law Alexander V. Liakas.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 10 a.m., at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 57 Brown St., Weston. Interment will be private. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 13, from 4-8 p.m., at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St., Wellesley. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Arthur G. and Vaia I. Koumantzelis Scholarship Fund at Bentley University, 175 Forest Street, Waltham, MA 02452, or to the Boys and Girls Club of Lowell, 657 Middlesex Avenue, Lowell, MA 01851. Arrangements have been entrusted to the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St., Wellesley, MA 02482, 781-235-4100. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com
