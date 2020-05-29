Life Long Resident of Lowell
Beloved Father, Grandfather,
Great-Grandfather
LOWELL
Arthur J. Flanders, 91, passed away at his home of natural causes on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Arthur was born in Lowell on March 27, 1929, a son of the late Herbert and Helen (Piper) Flanders. He attended Lowell Schools and was a graduate of Lowell High School. Arthur met and married the love of his life, Phyllis Stead. Together they shared over 60 years of marriage until Phyllis passed away in 2017. They made their home in Lowell and it was where they raised their four children Arthur, Sandra, Russell, and Scott. Arthur bravely served his country as a Navy Seabee and was a Veteran of the Korean War. He was discharged with honors and recognized by the military as an exceptional sailor. After his time in the Service Arthur worked as a plumber for O.P. Viau until his retirement in 1984. Hard work was important to Arthur and he showed his family a wonderful example. Family was everything to him and Arthur was a loving and loyal husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Arthur is survived by his sons, Arthur H. Flanders and his wife Debra (DiFrancesco) of Derry, NH, Russell D. Flanders and his wife Laura (DaSilva) of Lowell, Scott A. Flanders of Lowell, and his daughter Sandra L. Barker (Flanders) and her husband James of Anniston, AL; his grandchildren David A. Flanders, Jaclyn L. Nesbitt (Flanders), Shane M. Barker, Jennifer Crane (Flanders), Rachel D. Flanders; his great grandchildren Tyler J., Robert S., and Joshua D. Flanders, Cullen M. and Lauren A. Nesbitt and Mark E. and Vincent M. Crane. Arthur was the brother of Harry Flanders who predeceased him. Arthur will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A private family service was held at Westlawn II Cemetery.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 29, 2020.