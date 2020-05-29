Arthur J. Flanders
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Life Long Resident of Lowell

Beloved Father, Grandfather,

Great-Grandfather

LOWELL

Arthur J. Flanders, 91, passed away at his home of natural causes on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Arthur was born in Lowell on March 27, 1929, a son of the late Herbert and Helen (Piper) Flanders. He attended Lowell Schools and was a graduate of Lowell High School. Arthur met and married the love of his life, Phyllis Stead. Together they shared over 60 years of marriage until Phyllis passed away in 2017. They made their home in Lowell and it was where they raised their four children Arthur, Sandra, Russell, and Scott. Arthur bravely served his country as a Navy Seabee and was a Veteran of the Korean War. He was discharged with honors and recognized by the military as an exceptional sailor. After his time in the Service Arthur worked as a plumber for O.P. Viau until his retirement in 1984. Hard work was important to Arthur and he showed his family a wonderful example. Family was everything to him and Arthur was a loving and loyal husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Arthur is survived by his sons, Arthur H. Flanders and his wife Debra (DiFrancesco) of Derry, NH, Russell D. Flanders and his wife Laura (DaSilva) of Lowell, Scott A. Flanders of Lowell, and his daughter Sandra L. Barker (Flanders) and her husband James of Anniston, AL; his grandchildren David A. Flanders, Jaclyn L. Nesbitt (Flanders), Shane M. Barker, Jennifer Crane (Flanders), Rachel D. Flanders; his great grandchildren Tyler J., Robert S., and Joshua D. Flanders, Cullen M. and Lauren A. Nesbitt and Mark E. and Vincent M. Crane. Arthur was the brother of Harry Flanders who predeceased him. Arthur will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A private family service was held at Westlawn II Cemetery.

ARRANGEMENTS BY THE

FAY McCABE FUNERAL DIRECTORS

978-459-9222 www.faymccabe.com



View the online memorial for Arthur J. Flanders


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fay McCabe Funeral Home
105 Moore St
Lowell, MA 01852
978-459-9222
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved