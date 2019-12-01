Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
6:45 PM
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Ouano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur J. "Artie" Ouano

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur J. "Artie" Ouano Obituary
Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-grandfather, Brother, Uncle and Friend

Billerica

Arthur J. "Artie" Ouano, age 68, beloved husband of Beverly K. (Hagerty) Ouano died unexpectedly Thursday at the Melrose-Wakefield Hospital.

He was born in Newport, RI a son of the late Segundo Ouano and Arthea Shaken and raised by his foster mother the late Clara Dicker and was a lifelong Billerica resident.Mr. Ouano proudly served in the US Marines during the Vietnam War, was a mechanic by trade working for several local auto dealerships.

He was a member of the DAV, and in his spare time enjoyed woodworking, building cars and helped support the theater department at his son's high school.

Besides his wife he is survived by two sons, Edward J. Ouano of Billerica and Albert Ouano and his wife Martha of Springfield; his stepmother, Carmelina Ouano; his brothers, Romeo Ouano, and James Ouano; his sisters, Carmel Ouano, and Inday Ouano; his sister-in-law Jasmine Ouano as well as two grandchildren, Nicholas Ouano and Stephanie Smith and his great-grandson Charlie Ouano, his nephew Scott Gammon and his husband Ed Buckley, and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Ben and Floramilo Ouano.

OUANO – Of Billerica, Nov. 28, Arthur J. "Artie" Ouano. Visiting hours will be held Tuesday at the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica from 4 – 7 p.m. with a Prayer Service and Military Honors to be held at 6:45 p.m. All other services will be held privately and at the convenience of his family. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 150 Cambridge Park Drive, Cambridge, MA 02140 Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com



View the online memorial for Arthur J. "Artie" Ouano
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -