Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-grandfather, Brother, Uncle and Friend
Billerica
Arthur J. "Artie" Ouano, age 68, beloved husband of Beverly K. (Hagerty) Ouano died unexpectedly Thursday at the Melrose-Wakefield Hospital.
He was born in Newport, RI a son of the late Segundo Ouano and Arthea Shaken and raised by his foster mother the late Clara Dicker and was a lifelong Billerica resident.Mr. Ouano proudly served in the US Marines during the Vietnam War, was a mechanic by trade working for several local auto dealerships.
He was a member of the DAV, and in his spare time enjoyed woodworking, building cars and helped support the theater department at his son's high school.
Besides his wife he is survived by two sons, Edward J. Ouano of Billerica and Albert Ouano and his wife Martha of Springfield; his stepmother, Carmelina Ouano; his brothers, Romeo Ouano, and James Ouano; his sisters, Carmel Ouano, and Inday Ouano; his sister-in-law Jasmine Ouano as well as two grandchildren, Nicholas Ouano and Stephanie Smith and his great-grandson Charlie Ouano, his nephew Scott Gammon and his husband Ed Buckley, and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Ben and Floramilo Ouano.
OUANO – Of Billerica, Nov. 28, Arthur J. "Artie" Ouano. Visiting hours will be held Tuesday at the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica from 4 – 7 p.m. with a Prayer Service and Military Honors to be held at 6:45 p.m. All other services will be held privately and at the convenience of his family. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 150 Cambridge Park Drive, Cambridge, MA 02140 Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 1, 2019