|
|
of Ayer; 88 AYER Arthur J. Pedrazzi, 88, of Ayer, died Monday morning, May 20, 2019 at his home. His wife of 50 years, Helen F. (Mullin) Pedrazzi died in 2003.
Mr. Pedrazzi was born in Medford, September 9, 1930, a son of Joseph and Bridget (McCarty) Pedrazzi and has resided in Ayer for over 80 years.
For nearly 40 years Mr. Pedrazzi worked as a firefighter for the Town of Ayer, retiring in 1993. An accomplished craftsman, he also worked as a carpenter for John Friedrich Construction Company in Groton. During the Korean Conflict he served his country in the United States Navy. He was a member of St. Mary's Church in Ayer. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle and snowmobile.
He leaves his son and daughter-in-law, Robert J. and Debra Pedrazzi of Ayer; his daughter, Judith M. Pedrazzi of Fitchburg and two grandchildren, Justin Pedrazzi and Jennifer Pedrazzi.
He was the brother of the late Joseph Pedrazzi of Waltham. Pedrazzi A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 AM Thursday, May 23, 2019 at St. Mary's Church, 31 Shirley St., Ayer. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Calling hours are 4-7 PM Wednesday at the Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., Ayer. For additional information or to leave an on line condolence please visit their website at wwww.andersonfuneral.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ayer Fire Department, Combination # 1, 1 West Main Street, Ayer, MA 014342.
View the online memorial for Arthur J. Pedrazzi
Published in Lowell Sun on May 21, 2019