Arthur P. Demers Jr., 80
of Ocala, FL, formerly of Pelham, NH
Arthur P. Demers Jr., 80 of Ocala, FL and formerly of Pelham, NH passed away at age 80. He was the loving husband of 53 years to the late Mary Jo (Koski) Demers.
Arthur was born in Lowell, June 23, 1939 son of the late Arthur P. Demers and Hazel (Deneault) Demers. He was employed as a heavy equipment operator for 50 years by Draco Homes and Deka Corp.
Arthur enjoyed hosting gatherings for family and friends on Economou Drive. He also attended many Nascar events to cheer on his idol Dale Earnhardt. He was a founding member and past president of Pelham High School Booster Club.
Arthur is survived by his three children, Arthur Demers lll and his wife Jane of Hudson, NH, Ruthanne Bradley and her husband Ted of Concord, NH, and William Demers and his wife Katie of Hampstead, NH; seven grandchildren Bryana Bradley, Phillip Demers, Tyler Christie, Jenna Christie, Ryan Christie, Zoe Demers, and Piper Demers; extended family of Roselynn Anuntak and Nick Benard; and several nieces and nephews.
He also leaves his sisters: June Scarmeas and her husband Chris of Lowell and Janice Angell and her husband Bill of Seabrook, NH. Arthur was also the brother of the late Robert Demers. He also leaves a dear friend Patricia Gamble of Ocala, FL.
Family and friends are welcome to attend a Celebration of Life luncheon on Saturday, January 18 at 11:00AM at Lenzi's Restaurant, 810 Merrimack Ave., Dracut, MA 01826.
A spring burial will take place in Gibson Cemetery, Pelham, NH.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 12, 2020