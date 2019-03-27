Arthur P. Major Jr.

Loving Father, Grandfather,



Brother, Uncle and Friend



BILLERICA - Arthur P. Major Jr., age 80, beloved husband of the late Margaret M. (Campbell) Major died Friday at Lowell General Hospital after a brief illness.



He was born in Boston, January 20, 1939 a son of the late Arthur P. Sr. and Dorothy (Stuart) Major and has been a lifelong Billerica resident.



Mr. Major worked in Food Marketing and Sales for Thomas's English Muffins for many years, was a member of the Billerica Lodge of Elks and an avid golfer playing at many local clubs.



He was also a hobbyist and liked to stay current with all of the latest technology.



Mr. Major is survived by his daughter, Mary Peacock of Billerica; his son, Christopher Major of Derry, NH; two sisters, Barbara Zousimas of Hopkinton and Dorothy O'Flaherty of Wilmington, NC as well as six grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Robert and John Major.



MAJOR - Of Billerica, March 15, Arthur P. Major. A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, March 30th at St. Theresa Church, 466 Boston Rd., Billerica at 9:00a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 85 Vernon St., Norwood, MA 02062. Arrangements under the care of the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, Billerica. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com. Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary