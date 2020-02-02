Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Loving father and grandfather

TYNGSBOROUGH - Arthur R. Stanbury, age 86, a resident of Tyngsborough, passed away suddenly on Monday, January 28, 2020 at the D'Youville Care for Advanced Therapy.

Born in Cambridge, MA on August 29, 1933, he was a son of the late Arthur V. and Mary J. (Black) Stanbury.

Arthur was a graduate of Arlington High School class of 1951. He earned his Electrical Engineering degree from Lowell Technical Institute in 1957. Arthur was a life-long learner & went on to attend New England School of Law where he received his Juris Doctor degree.

Arthur loved spending time with his children & grandchildren. He enjoyed swimming, watching sports- especially The New England Patriots. He also enjoyed visiting with his sister Betty at her cottage in Weare, NH.

Arthur was a Korean War Veteran having served in the United States Air Force from 1952 until his honorable discharge in 1956.

He is survived by two sons and two daughters in law, Gregory R. Stanbury and his wife Vena of FL and Glen A. Stanbury and his wife Laura of Tyngsborough; a daughter, Maria L. Stanbury of Tyngsborough; two grandchildren, Chantal L. Donahue and her husband Brian of Gardner and Dillon R. Landino of Tyngsborough; a dear nephew Bob St. Cyr & his wife Cathy of Hudson NH and many other nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his sisters Anne St. Cyr and Betty Coggins and the mother of his children, Celeste M. Carreiro.

STANBURY - Arthur R. Stanbury. Services will be held privately and burial with Military Honors will take place in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, NH. For online condolences, please visit www.tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by the TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME, 4 Cassaway Dr., Tyngsborough.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 2, 2020
