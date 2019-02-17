Arthur Robinson

DRACUT - Arthur Robinson, 63, of Dracut passed away suddenly on February 15, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was predeceased by his wife of over 20 years, Nancy Carr Robinson; his best friend who he adored. Born in Lowell, MA on March 11, 1955, Artie was the son of Jack Weldon and the late Maureen McHugh Weldon. He was raised in Lowell, MA and Hudson, NH and attended Alvirne High School.



Artie was a combat veteran of the United States Navy, honorably serving during the Vietnam War. He was also very proud of his service to the State of Massachusetts where he dedicated 17 years as a Registry Police Officer and Trooper in the State Police.



Artie much enjoyed spending time at Pine River Pond with Nancy, cruising the lake chasing a sunset. A member of Mount Pleasant Golf Club, he was an avid golfer and could be found having the occasional "final final" at the club. He loved fast boats, fast cars and spending time in the company of friends and family.



Artie will be deeply missed by his children: HollyAnne Robinson of Northborough, MA; Michael Ducharme and his wife Kristen of Londonderry, NH; and daughter Kristen Locke and her husband James of Hudson, NH. He leaves 4 grandchildren: Gavin McGrath, Connor and Jackson Ducharme, and Logan Locke. He also leaves behind several brothers and sisters and many lifelong friends.



ROBINSON - Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Tuesday, February 19th from 4-7PM, in DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. His burial in Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Concord, MA will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Arthur's memory to: Alzheimer's Assoc, Massachusetts/New Hampshire Chapter, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA, 02452