Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Robinson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Arthur Robinson
of Dracut

DRACUT - Arthur Robinson, 63, of Dracut passed away suddenly on February 15, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was predeceased by his wife of over 20 years, Nancy Carr Robinson; his best friend who he adored. Born in Lowell, MA on March 11, 1955, Artie was the son of Jack Weldon and the late Maureen McHugh Weldon. He was raised in Lowell, MA and Hudson, NH and attended Alvirne High School.

Artie was a combat veteran of the United States Navy, honorably serving during the Vietnam War. He was also very proud of his service to the State of Massachusetts where he dedicated 17 years as a Registry Police Officer and Trooper in the State Police.

Artie much enjoyed spending time at Pine River Pond with Nancy, cruising the lake chasing a sunset. A member of Mount Pleasant Golf Club, he was an avid golfer and could be found having the occasional "final final" at the club. He loved fast boats, fast cars and spending time in the company of friends and family.

Artie will be deeply missed by his children: HollyAnne Robinson of Northborough, MA; Michael Ducharme and his wife Kristen of Londonderry, NH; and daughter Kristen Locke and her husband James of Hudson, NH. He leaves 4 grandchildren: Gavin McGrath, Connor and Jackson Ducharme, and Logan Locke. He also leaves behind several brothers and sisters and many lifelong friends.

ROBINSON - Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Tuesday, February 19th from 4-7PM, in DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. His burial in Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Concord, MA will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Arthur's memory to: Alzheimer's Assoc, Massachusetts/New Hampshire Chapter, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA, 02452 To leave an online condolence, story or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dracut Funeral Home
Download Now