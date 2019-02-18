|
Arthur Robinson of Dracut
Of Dracut, Arthur Robinson, 63. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Tuesday, February 19th from 4-7PM, in DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. His burial in Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Concord, MA will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Arthur's memory to: , Mass/New Hampshire Chapter, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. To leave an online condolence, story or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 18, 2019