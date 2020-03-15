Lowell Sun Obituaries
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME
66 Concord Rd.
Billerica, MA
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
9:00 AM
SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME
66 Concord Rd.
Billerica, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Billerica, MA
View Map

Arthur S. Doherty


1970 - 2020
Arthur S. Doherty Obituary
Beloved Son, Brother, Nephew, Uncle, Cousin and Friend

Billerica

Arthur S. Doherty, age 49, died unexpectedly Thursday at his home.

He was born in Malden, July 29, 1970 a son of Francis J. Doherty of Billerica and the late Irene T. (Smith) Doherty and lived most of his life in Billerica.

Besides his father he is survived by two brothers, Edward Doherty and his wife Nicole of Tyngsboro and Francis Doherty Jr. of Lowell; his nieces Alora, Dorothy and Morgan; his nephew DJ as well as family friend Barbara Forbes, and several aunts, uncles, cousins (Boyden, Doherty, Smith, & Yoakum) and friends.

He was named after his late grandfathers, Arthur K. Smith and Stephen J. Doherty. He was also very close to his late Nana Smith.

DOHERTY – Of Billerica, unexpectedly March 12, Arthur S. Doherty. Funeral Tuesday from the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica at 9 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Mary's Church, Billerica at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Visiting hours will be held Monday from 4 – 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Assn. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com



View the online memorial for Arthur S. Doherty
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 15, 2020
