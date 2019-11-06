|
Arthur T. "Teddy" Greenslade
lifelong resident of Tyngsborough
TYNGSBOROUGH - Arthur T. "Teddy" Greenslade, IV, age 48, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019 in Lowell.
He was born in Lowell on October 2, 1971, a son of the late Arthur T. Greenslade, III and the late Glenna G. (Hedlund) Greenslade. Teddy was a lifelong resident of Tyngsborough and graduated from the Greater Lowell Technical High School in 1989. He attended Middlesex Community College where he received his associate degree in psychology.
Teddy cultivated human potential and was an advocate for those living with spinal chord injuries to help them lead productive and independent lives. He was a member of the Hudson NH Fish and Game Club and enjoyed hunting and shooting guns. He also loved music, was a fan of 80's hair bands, Motley Crue being his favorite. He loved all sports, the Patriots and Tiger Woods being his top two. Teddy took a great interest in anything competitive, but at the same time was always on everyone's team.
Teddy's sole purpose and greatest joy in life was his daughter, Stephanie Nicole. They shared a bond so unique and precious, it was as if they shared the same soul. He was truly the best Daddy in the whole world.
Teddy also loved spending time with his family and his service dog and best friend, Billy who was always by his side.
He is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Greenslade and her husband, Easton Kezer of Tewksbury and his grandaughter, Stella Rae Kezer; the love of his life, Diana Murphy of Tyngsborough and her sons; his siblings, Christine Guilmette of Derry, NH, Shane Greenslade and his wife, Diane "Shorty" of Tyngsborough and Mandi Dinsmore and her husband, Mark of Westford. An uncle he considered his father and hero, Kenneth Greenslade of Hudson, NH and his wife, "Mama" Robin. He also leaves several loving aunts and uncles, Nancy and Chester Cook of Westford, Lisa and Paul Goguen of Tyngsborough, Pamela and Gary Lowe of Derry, NH and Erik Hedlund of Tyngsborough; his dear, nephew who he considered a son and cared for him his whole life, Christopher Hedlund; also many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
GREENSLADE - Family and friends are invited to celebrate Teddy's life at the J. A. HEALY SONS FUNERAL HOME, 57 N. Main St., WESTFORD, on Friday, Nov. 8 from 3 to 6pm. A prayer service will take place on Saturday morning at 10 o'clock at the Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Tyngsborough Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to NEADS World Class Service Dogs at www.neads.org. To share your thoughts and memories of Teddy, please visit www.healyfuneralhome.com - Funeral Directors Jay McKenna, Scott Laurin and Ron D'Amato.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 6, 2019