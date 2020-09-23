1/
Arthur Thomas Ingersoll
1936 - 2020
Arthur Thomas Ingersoll, 83, of Shapleigh, Maine, formerly Billerica Massachusetts passed away July 25, 2020 after a period of declining health.

Arthur was born on September 03, 1936 in Medford Massachusetts. Arthur was the oldest of 8 children born to the late Elsie Love (Ingersoll) Proctor. He was raised in Arlington in Massachusetts until his marriage to Jacqueline Elizabeth (Mahoney) Ingersoll when they moved to Billerica, Massachusetts.

Arthur's career in defense contracting started at Raytheon, which was followed by a long distinguished career in manufacturing operations at Sanders Associates, now BAE Systems. Arthur was an independent self- sufficient person who would help anyone with anything but would not ask for help for himself.

Arthur retired to Shapleigh Maine, where he designed and built his lakefront home on Moussam lake. Arthur enjoyed tinkering with his many projects, fishing, snowmobiling and his annual golf outing with golf buddies from Sanders Associates.

Arthur is survived by former wife Jacqueline Ingersoll, two sons Wayne Ingersoll and his wife Adrienne from Auburn New Hampshire, Dale Ingersoll of Billerica Massachusetts, daughter Roxanne Monk and her husband Scott from Manchester, NH, six grandchildren; Chad, Christopher, Ian, Jeff, Samantha and Tyler; 4 great grandchildren; Eleanor Regina, Morgan Amelia, Payton, Riley

Arthur also leaves brother Bill, Bernie and Bobby; sisters Charlotte and Elizabeth: Arthur was predeceased by his mother Elsie and sister Barbara, brother Charlie.

Arthur will be missed by his family and many friends from Massachusetts, Maine and New Hampshire.

Services

At the request of Arthur there were no calling hours or services. The family is planning a Celebration of Life for September 27, 2020 at Castleton in Windham, NH at 10 O'clock. The family would appreciate attendees share their favorite memory of Arthur during the celebration. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a charity of your choice in Arthur's memory.



Published in Lowell Sun on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Castleton
